Physician viewpoint: Why vaccine recipients should still wear masks

People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing after their first and second dose, according to Indiana physician Mandy Armitage, MD.

Patients should continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols after receiving their first vaccine dose as it is possible they could get sick with the disease in between doses, Dr. Armitage wrote in an article for prescription discount company GoodRx's website.

Dr. Armitage also wrote that while COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective, they're not infallible and it usually takes recipients' bodies at least a few weeks to gain immunity after they receive a vaccine.

"Experts still aren't sure if the vaccines will prevent spread of the infection. The vaccine studies looked at how well the vaccines prevented symptomatic disease, but not asymptomatic infections or transmission," she wrote. "In other words, if you're vaccinated, you are more likely to be protected from severe disease, but you could still carry it and pass it along to others."

