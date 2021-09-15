How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 12, down in 43

An average of 779,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 4 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
Montana has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 145 percent in the past week. About 47 percent of Montana's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 14. Arizona saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 73 percent. Nearly 50 percent of Arizona's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered.
- Montana: up 145 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.36
- Washington: up 97 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.7
- Iowa: up 91 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.85
- Maine: up 89 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67
- Tennessee: up 88 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.56
- Florida: up 87 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.28
- Kansas: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.67
- West Virginia: up 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.97
- Oklahoma: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.71
- Indiana: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.2
- Ohio: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.32
- Colorado: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.12
- South Dakota: down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.32
- North Carolina : down 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.04
- Missouri: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.49
- North Dakota: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.75
- Hawaii: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.48
- Utah: down 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.89
- Maryland: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.77
- Connecticut: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.27
- Idaho: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.28
- New York: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.85
- Delaware: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.49
- Virginia: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.65
- New Jersey: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.9
- Alabama: down 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.4
- Vermont: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.7
- Nevada: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.3
- Oregon: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.31
- Michigan: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.26
- South Carolina: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.17
- Texas: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.24
- Pennsylvania: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.45
- Wyoming: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.16
- New Mexico: down 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.47
- California: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.3
- Rhode Island: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.24
- Kentucky: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.23
- Massachusetts: down 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.91
- Nebraska: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.37
- Georgia: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.81
- New Hampshire: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.66
- Illinois: down 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.3
- Louisiana: down 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.45
- Wisconsin: down 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.13
- Mississippi: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.31
- Arkansas: down 29 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.85
- District of Columbia: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.72
- Minnesota: down 31 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.05
- Alaska: down 33 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.48
- Arizona: down 73 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.83