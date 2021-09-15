How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 12, down in 43

An average of 779,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a 4 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

Montana has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 145 percent in the past week. About 47 percent of Montana's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 14. Arizona saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 73 percent. Nearly 50 percent of Arizona's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered.