How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 18, down in 32

An average of 826,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, an 8 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

Mississippi has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 280 percent in the past week. Nearly 40 percent of Mississippi's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 7. Maine saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 45 percent. About 66 percent of Maine's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered.