How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 18, down in 32

An average of 826,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, an 8 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
Mississippi has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 280 percent in the past week. Nearly 40 percent of Mississippi's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 7. Maine saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 45 percent. About 66 percent of Maine's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered.
- Mississippi: up 280 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.59
- Arizona: up 189 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.27
- New Hampshire: up 74 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.23
- Alaska: up 61 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48
- Wyoming: up 49 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.34
- District of Columbia: up 34 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.05
- Utah: up 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.22
- Hawaii: up 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.84
- Georgia: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.1
- Idaho: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.71
- Virginia: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.97
- South Carolina: up 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.29
- North Carolina: up 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.14
- Wisconsin: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.6
- Minnesota: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.57
- Kentucky: up 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.42
- Oregon: up 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.69
- New York: up 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.01
- Rhode Island: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.52
- Vermont: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.32
- North Dakota: down 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.22
- Massachusetts: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.48
- South Dakota: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.68
- Pennsylvania: down 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.82
- Missouri: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.77
- California: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.62
- Arkansas: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.86
- Maryland: down 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.14
- Colorado: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.53
- Nebraska: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.79
- Nevada: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.62
- Michigan: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.9
- Ohio: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.86
- New Jersey: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.19
- Texas: down 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.39
- Louisiana: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.55
- Connecticut: down 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.64
- West Virginia: down 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.8
- New Mexico: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.77
- Delaware: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.91
- Kansas: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.88
- Montana: down 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.36
- Indiana: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.71
- Washington: down 31 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.65
- Oklahoma: down 31 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.7
- Illinois: down 32 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.8
- Tennessee: down 40 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.38
- Florida: down 41 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.77
- Alabama: down 41 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.36
- Iowa: down 43 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.11
- Maine: up 45 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.21