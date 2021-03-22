8 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are eight reported to the FDA since February:

Combat Medical Systems recalls convenience kits, cites possible needle damage

Combat Medical Systems has recalled its convenience kits, which are used by military medical personnel to transfuse donor blood to patients on the battlefield, after discovering the needle in the blood pack may bend or disconnect from the blood bag.



ACIST Medical Systems recalls ultrasound catheter

ACIST Medical Systems has recalled its Kodama intravascular ultrasound catheter after finding the O-ring housing tubing may squeeze and damage the O-ring, which could cause the O-ring to break free and enter the patient's artery during use, which could cause a heart attack or stroke.

