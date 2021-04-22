6 pharma acquisitions in 2021

Below are six key acquisition deals in the pharmaceutical industry that were announced in 2021:

Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed Jan. 6 to sell the majority of its Alliance Healthcare pharmacy unit to drug wholesale company AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion.



Sanofi said Jan. 11 it will buy Kymab, a Cambridge, United Kingdom-based drugmaker that develops monoclonal antibodies, for up to $1.5 billion.



Merck on Feb. 25 agreed to acquire Pandion Therapeutics, a clinical-stage drugmaker based in Massachusetts that specializes in autoimmune disease drugs, for $1.85 billion.



Amgen announced March 4 it will acquire South San Francisco, Calif.-based drugmaker Five Prime Therapeutics for $38 per share in cash, or about $1.9 billion.



Roche said March 15 it will buy Carlsbad, Calif.-based molecular test company GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 billion.



Thermo Fisher Scientific on April 15 announced plans to acquire PPD, a North Carolina-based pharmaceutical testing company.

