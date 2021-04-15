Thermo Fisher Scientific seeks to buy pharmaceutical testing company for $17.4B

Thermo Fisher Scientific said April 15 it plans to acquire PPD, a North Carolina-based pharmaceutical testing company.

Thermo Fisher's board of directors have approved a definitive agreement to acquire PPD for $17.4 billion plus an assumption of about $3.5 billion of net debt, according to a news release.

PPD is a company that tests experimental prescription drugs and provides lab services. Thermo Fisher said it generated a revenue of $4.7 billion in 2020. It's set to become a part of Thermo's laboratory products and services segment.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

