3 recent leadership changes at CVS

Retail pharmacy and healthcare giant CVS has shaken up its leadership team in the past month, naming three new executives.

Three recent changes:

On Nov. 6, CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said he will step down from his role in February. The company said Karen Lynch, president of CVS' Aetna insurance unit, will succeed Mr. Merlo as CVS president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.



CVS Health named Daniel Finke as the new president of its Aetna healthcare benefits segment Nov. 11, filling the role Ms. Lynch will leave.



Neela Montgomery became the new president of CVS Pharmacy Nov. 30.

