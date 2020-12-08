90-year-old British woman becomes first person vaccinated for COVID-19 outside of clinical trial

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from the United Kingdom, on Dec. 8 became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial, according to the Washington Post.

Ms. Keenan received the vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech developed, for which The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency — the U.K.'s equivalent of the FDA — granted emergency use authorization Dec. 2. She got the shot at 6:31 a.m. local time at University Hospital in Coventry, England, according to the Washington Post.

"My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it — if I can have it at 90, then you can have it, too," Ms. Keenan said.

