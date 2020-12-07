Biden, Fauci join 3 ex-presidents, say they'll get their COVID-19 vaccine on TV

President-elect Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in committing to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine publicly to boost trust in it, The Hill reported.

Mr. Biden said Dec. 3 that he'd be "happy to do that," and that "when Dr. [Anthony] Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that's the moment in which I will stand before the public and say that."

"People have lost faith in the vaccine’s ability to work. Already the numbers are staggeringly low, and it matters what a president and vice president do," Mr. Biden said, according to The Hill. "I think that my three predecessors have set the model as to what should be done, saying 'once it’s declared to be safe ... then obviously, we take it.'"

Dr. Fauci said Dec. 3 that he'll also take his COVID-19 vaccine on camera to build public trust. He said he'll have his vaccination filmed "as soon as my turn comes up," The Hill reported.

He should be vaccinated in the second round, as people over 65 years of age are in line after healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, who are first in line, according to the CDC.

Mr. Obama, Mr. Bush and Mr. Clinton have all said they'd be willing to get their COVID-19 vaccines on television to increase public trust.

More articles on pharmacy:

Dr. Slaoui to meet with Biden this week to talk vaccine distribution

US buys 650,000 doses of Eli Lilly's antibody drug for $812.5M

Pfizer vaccine approval could come this week, FDA adviser says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.