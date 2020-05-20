National insurer stocks: Where UnitedHealth, Anthem & 5 others stand year to date

Some of the nation's largest commercial payers have seen their stocks fall slightly this year, while others have seen gains despite new pressures presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is an update on how the stocks of seven commercial payers are performing year to date as of May 20 at 2 p.m. CT:

1. Molina Healthcare: Up 32.9 percent to $177.23
2. Humana: Up 7.9 percent to $391.80
3. Centene Corp.: Up 5.7 percent to $65.40
4. UnitedHealth Group: Down 1.4 percent to $288.85
5. Anthem: Down 6.7 percent to $280.81
6. Cigna: Down 7.8 percent to $189.31
7. CVS Health (Aetna): Down 14.7 percent to $63.29

