Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans were among the highest-ranked health plans in the most regions for consumer insight firm J.D. Power's annual member satisfaction survey.

The 2020 Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction among members of 149 health plans in 21 regions in the U.S. The study examines six key factors: billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice. The study is based on responses from more than 31,000 commercial health plan members fielded from January through March.

Here are the 22 health plans that members liked the most, listed alphabetically below and followed by the region it was the top performer in:

Aetna (Ohio)

Aetna (Virginia)

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Connecticut (Northeast)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (East South Central)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Heartland)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (Illinois/Indiana)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Massachusetts)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan (Michigan)

Cigna (Southwest)

Geisinger Health Plan (Pennsylvania)

HealthPartners (Minnesota/Wisconsin)

Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey (New Jersey)

Humana (Florida)

Humana (Texas)

Independent Health Association (New York)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (California)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (Colorado)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (Maryland)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (Northwest)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (South Atlantic)

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah (Mountain)

SelectHealth (Mountain)

