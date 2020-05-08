4 insurers offering discounts to members

A growing number of commercial insurers are providing their members with discounts as their medical claim costs fall due to restricted elective services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are four examples as of May 8:

Editor's note: Policies vary by insurer. This list will be updated if more announcements are made. Email mhaefner@beckershealthcare.com if your company has implemented similar measures.

1. Cigna's Express Scripts is capping the out-of-pocket cost for 30-day supplies of generic and brand-name prescriptions at $25 and $75, respectively.

2. UnitedHealth Group is providing members more than $1.5 billion in discounts, including premium rebates, and its Medicare Advantage customers won't have to cover cost-sharing when they access specialists and primary care physicians at least through September.

3. Humana is waiving all cost-sharing for in-network primary care, behavioral health and telehealth visits for its Medicare Advantage members through the end of 2020.

4. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is waiving cost-sharing for Medicare Advantage members through the end of the year for in-person primary care services, behavioral health office visits and telehealth services for both medical and behavioral health.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth to give members $1.5B in discounts

Humana waives costs for primary care, behavioral health visits for 4.5 million members

Hospitals get help from insurers with improved balance sheets



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.