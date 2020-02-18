Humana targets accuracy of provider directories

Humana is tackling the issue of inaccurate provider directories through a new collaboration with national health plan alliance CAQH.

Provider directories have long been a headache for providers, health plans and patients. Federal studies have shown nearly half of provider directories for Medicare Advantage plans may be wrong.



To address the challenge, Humana is joining the CAQH DirectAssure, a single portal where providers can update their directory information and share it with all contracting health plans at once. Humana brings to the portal a network of more than 425,000 providers.



More articles on payers:

Horizon BCBS of New Jersey CEO steps back

Cigna changes leadership at Express Scripts

Optum's Q4 beat UnitedHealthcare for past 5 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.