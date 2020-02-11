Cigna changes leadership at Express Scripts

Cigna named new executives to pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, which is part of the insurer's health services business.

Four things to know:



1. Cigna named Dave Queller president of Express Scripts. In that position, Mr. Queller will lead PBM services and oversee supply chain and drug procurement.



2. Before the title change, he led Express Scripts' sales and account management organization since joining the PBM in 2014.



3. Cigna also named Brian Seiz, PharmD, president of pharmacy. In that role, Dr. Seiz will lead the following pharmacy operations: Express Scripts home delivery pharmacy, Accredo specialty pharmacy services and CuraScript. He has worked in leadership positions at Express Scripts for the past 15 years.



4. Tim Wentworth will continue to serve as president of Cigna Health Services.

