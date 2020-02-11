Horizon BCBS of New Jersey CEO steps back

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey named a new CEO Feb. 11 as its current leader moves into a different strategic role.

Four things to know:



1. Gary St. Hilaire will become Horizon BCBSNJ's new president and CEO, effective April 6. He will replace Kevin Conlin, who will become executive chairman of the board.



2. In his new role, Mr. Conlin will continue his involvement in the insurer's planned corporate form transition to increase the insurer's investment in New Jersey's healthcare economy.



3. As CEO, Mr. St. Hilaire will refine Horizon BCBSNJ's strategy and oversee all aspects of its operations.

4. Mr. St. Hilaire comes from Capital Blue Cross, where he served as president and CEO since 2012. He joined Capital Blue Cross in 2005 as CFO.



