Humana adds former military health director to board as Tricare contracts loom

Raquel Bono, MD, a retired Navy vice admiral, joined Humana's board of directors Sept. 4.

The appointment comes as the U.S. Defense Department issued its draft request for proposals to manage military healthcare contracts that are potentially worth $58 billion. Humana Military Healthcare Services currently runs Tricare's East contract, for which it has earned $15.9 billion, according to Bloomberg. The contract ends April 2022.

Dr. Bono is the former director of the Defense Health Agency, which manages Tricare.

In March, Dr. Bono became Washington state's director for COVID-19 Health System Response Management. Dr. Bono is currently a senior fellow with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md.

With Dr. Bono's appointment, Humana's board of directors grows to 12 members. The board had 11 members after Roy Dunbar resigned Aug. 10.

More articles on payers:

California hospital, Anthem hit roadblock in contract negotiations

Humana launches heart, shoulder payment models: 6 things to know

Cambia Health Solutions' longtime CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.