Former Magellan board member moves to Centene

Leslie Norwalk, a former Magellan Health board member, is joining Centene's board of directors, the payer announced Jan. 11.

Ms. Norwalk served on Magellan Health's board when the company was acquired by Centene on Jan. 4. The move makes Ms. Norwalk the second Magellan Health executive to make the move to Centene following Jim Murray's appointment as chief transformation officer.

Prior to Centene and Magellan Health, Ms. Norwalk served on the boards of NuVasive, Endologix, and other healthcare and biotechnology companies. She also served as CMS administrator under President George W. Bush.

"Leslie's extensive leadership and experience in the government healthcare and biotech industries brings invaluable perspective to our board as we continue to expand our efforts to bring on trusted advisors to help us deliver on the goals in our value creation plan," said Michael Neidorff, Centene's chair and CEO. "She brings a fresh perspective that will help us maintain our mission while expanding our service of providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to our most vulnerable populations."