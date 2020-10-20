CMS releases premium updates for 2021 marketplace plans: 3 notes

CMS said Oct. 19 that some individuals will see lower premiums on ACA marketplace plans for the 2021 coverage year.

Three things to know:

1. For states using the HealthCare.gov platform, the average premium for benchmark plans on the ACA marketplace will drop 2 percent next year for a 27-year-old. Comparatively, premiums fell 4 percent from 2019-20 for the same plan and age group.

2. Premiums for benchmark plans in Iowa, Maine, New Hampshire and Wyoming will fall at least 10 percent for the 2021 coverage year. Only North Dakota will see average premiums for benchmark plans increase by at least 10 percent.

3. For individuals who don't qualify for subsidies under the ACA, median individual deductibles for middle-of-the road marketplace plans will increase from $4,630 to $4,879 for 2021.

