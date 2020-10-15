10 states with least competitive commercial insurance markets

Alabama has the most concentrated commercial health insurance market in the U.S., according to an analysis from the American Medical Association.

For the 2020 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with the AMA analyzed market concentration in 384 metropolitan statistical areas, 50 states and the District of Columbia. The researchers used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, a commonly accepted measure of concentration used in federal antitrust cases, to analyze competitiveness.

Here are the 10 states with the least competitive commercial health insurance markets:



1. Alabama

2. Hawaii

3. Michigan

4. Delaware

5. South Carolina

6. Kentucky

7. Alaska

8. Louisiana

9. Illinois

10. North Carolina



To view the full report, click here.

