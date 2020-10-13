The 2021 Medicare plans with 5 stars

CMS released its report card for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans Oct. 8.

Medicare ranks Medicare Advantage and Part D plans on a quality scale of one to five stars, with five representing excellent performance and one reflecting poor performance. To assign stars, Medicare analyzes how health plans performed on 44 measures for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans; 32 measures for only Medicare Advantage plans; and 14 measures for standalone Part D prescription drug plans.

Here are the 28 plans receiving a five-star rating:

Medicare Advantage and Part D

Kelsey-Seybold Administrators in Texas

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in California

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado

UnitedHealth Group's Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co. (most of U.S.)

Humana's CarePlus Health Plans in Florida

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in Hawaii

UnitedHealth Group's Care Improvement Plus South Central Insurance Co. in New York

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

United Healthcare Insurance Co. in Massachusetts

Tufts Associated Health Maintenance Organization in Massachusetts

HealthPartners in Minnesota

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan in New York

Quartz Health Plan Corp. in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin

Cigna's HealthSpring of Florida

Anthem's HealthSun Health Plans in Florida

HealthNow New York

Martin's Point Generations Advantage in Maine and New Hampshire

UnitedHealth Group's Serra Health and Life Insurance Co. in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia

Kaiser Foundation HP of the Northwest in Oregon and Washington

Quartz Health Plan Minnesota Corp.

1876 cost contracts (Plans are authorized by Section 1876 of the Social Security Act)

Medical Associates Health Plan in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska

Dean Health Plan in Wisconsin

Part D only

Tufts Insurance Co.

HealthPartners

UPMC Health Benefits

Excellus Health Plan

Health Alliance Medical Plans

View CMS' fact sheet here.

