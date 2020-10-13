The 2021 Medicare plans with 5 stars
CMS released its report card for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans Oct. 8.
Medicare ranks Medicare Advantage and Part D plans on a quality scale of one to five stars, with five representing excellent performance and one reflecting poor performance. To assign stars, Medicare analyzes how health plans performed on 44 measures for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans; 32 measures for only Medicare Advantage plans; and 14 measures for standalone Part D prescription drug plans.
Here are the 28 plans receiving a five-star rating:
Medicare Advantage and Part D
Kelsey-Seybold Administrators in Texas
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in California
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
UnitedHealth Group's Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co. (most of U.S.)
Humana's CarePlus Health Plans in Florida
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in Hawaii
UnitedHealth Group's Care Improvement Plus South Central Insurance Co. in New York
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia
United Healthcare Insurance Co. in Massachusetts
Tufts Associated Health Maintenance Organization in Massachusetts
HealthPartners in Minnesota
Capital District Physicians' Health Plan in New York
Quartz Health Plan Corp. in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin
Cigna's HealthSpring of Florida
Anthem's HealthSun Health Plans in Florida
HealthNow New York
Martin's Point Generations Advantage in Maine and New Hampshire
UnitedHealth Group's Serra Health and Life Insurance Co. in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia
Kaiser Foundation HP of the Northwest in Oregon and Washington
Quartz Health Plan Minnesota Corp.
1876 cost contracts (Plans are authorized by Section 1876 of the Social Security Act)
Medical Associates Health Plan in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska
Dean Health Plan in Wisconsin
Part D only
Tufts Insurance Co.
HealthPartners
UPMC Health Benefits
Excellus Health Plan
Health Alliance Medical Plans
View CMS' fact sheet here.
More articles on payers:
Cigna won't cover some hospital-based MRIs, CT scans under new policy
Walmart Health COO outlines health insurance business: 5 things to know
BCBS Association names new CEO: 4 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.