BCBS of North Carolina names new CEO

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina named Tunde Sotunde, MD, president and CEO effective June 1.

Four things to know:



1. Dr. Sotunde joins BCBSNC from Anthem's government business division, where he served as president of the insurer's Medicaid business.



2. Before joining Anthem at the national level, Dr. Sotunde was president and CEO of Amerigroup Georgia, a subsidiary of Anthem.



3. A pediatrician, Dr. Sotunde previously served as chief of pediatrics at Syracuse (N.Y.) Community Health Center. He also practiced medicine at the Port of Spain General Hospital in Trinidad.



4. Dr. Sotunde has also served as CMO and in other leadership capacities at Solera Capital, UnitedHealthcare and Cigna.



