9 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in September.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.



1. Shannon Bagley is Centene's new executive vice president of human resources.

2. Magellan Health appointed David Bourdon CFO.

3. Jonathan Dinesman is Centene's new executive vice president of government relations.

4. Paul Galant will join MultiPlan as president of new markets.

5. Mark Ganz, the CEO of Cambia Health Solutions for the past 18 years, will retire at the end of 2020.

6. Regence hired Brent Hess as its director of Medicare sales.

7. H. Robert Sanders was named executive vice president of human resources for Centene.

8. Cigna named John Webb market president for its healthcare and related benefits plans in West Tennessee/Arkansas/Mississippi.

9. Dale White will be appointed president of payer markets at MultiPlan.

