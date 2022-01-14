5 recent payer partnerships, expansions

From Optum investing in genomic sequencing to UnitedHealthcare broadening its vision benefits with laptop discounts, here are five recent payer partnerships and expansions.

1. Worcester, Mass.-based Fallon Health is extending its at-home COVID-19 test coverage to include its Medicare members, the payer announced Jan. 13. The move aims to protect older members who are "disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Richard Burke, president and CEO of Fallon Health.

2. Optum is partnering with genomic sequencing technology company Illumina on a new initiative to improve the safety and efficiency of human genome-based tests. Optum Evidence Engine aims to optimize, standardize and increase the adoption of genomics for disease detection and treatment.

3. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota will administer coverage under the state's Medicare Expansion program. The expansion serves adults under 65 years old with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

4. UnitedHealthcare is offering members discounts on blue light-blocking laptops as part of their vision benefits. Through a partnership with Dell, 23 million members can claim a 20 percent discount on Dell XPS laptops with blue light-blocking screens.

5. CVS Caremark locked in a $3.4 billion pharmacy benefit management contract awarded by North Carolina's State Health Plan Board of Trustees. The company will serve 727,000 state employees.