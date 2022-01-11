CVS Caremark secures $3.4B North Carolina pharmacy benefit management contract

North Carolina awarded CVS Caremark, CVS Health's pharmacy benefit manager, a $3.4 billion contract to serve the state's 727,000 public employees.

The three-year contract, awarded by the State Health Plan Board of Trustees, aims to save taxpayers $701 million, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

CVS Caremark is the state health plan's current pharmacy benefit manager, managing a contract that expires Dec. 31, 2022. The new contract will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and span through the end of 2025, with the option for two one-year extensions.

The state opened a request for proposals on May 21, 2021. CVS Caremark beat out Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina with Prime Therapeutics, Express Scripts and OptumRx to earn the contract.