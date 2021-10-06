5 recent lawsuits, settlements involving payers

Here are five recent lawsuits and settlements involving payers:

1. Humana paid $11.2 million to settle a suit alleging that it denied eligible clinical nurse advisers overtime. The move ends a four-year class-action lawsuit on behalf of over 200 nurse advisers.

2. UnitedHealthcare joined Aetna in suing New York City over its recently awarded Medicare contract. The retirees affected by the move also sued the city over picking Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and EmblemHealth's joint venture, the Alliance.

3. Humana accused Biogen of inflating costs of three multiple sclerosis drugs, according to a Sept. 24 lawsuit. Payers who offer Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans suffered from the boosted costs, according to the suit.

4. A judge denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan over its alleged cutting of reimbursement rates for substance use disorder treatment.

5. Centene settled with two states over alleged overpayments, totaling $72 million in payouts. Illinois and Arkansas both sued subsidiary Envolve, which the states claim was overpaid by Medicaid because of inaccurate reimbursement requests.