Centene settles with Arkansas, Illinois over alleged overpayments

Centene settled two alleged overpayment disputes with Arkansas and Illinois, totaling over $72 million in payouts.

Both settlements were issued Sept. 30, with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, announcing a $56 million payout for his state, and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announcing a $15.2 million settlement.

The initial lawsuits stemmed from allegations that Envolve, Centene's pharmacy benefit manager subsidiary, was overpaid by state Medicaid programs.

The Centene subsidiary allegedly used inaccurate reimbursement requests that inflated fees, according to the announcements.

The settlements follow similar legal actions in Ohio and Mississippi.