Humana to pay $11.2M to end nurses' misclassification suit

Humana settled a lawsuit in a Wisconsin district court Sept. 27, paying out over $11 million to clinical nurse advisers who were allegedly erroneously exempt from overtime pay.

The judge's approval of the lawsuit ends nearly four years of litigation, as the initial class-action suit was filed Dec. 30, 2017, on behalf of over 200 nurse advisers.

The advisers were forced to work overtime to meet production quotas without receiving entitled additional pay, the lawsuit alleged.

The settlement will net the plaintiffs about $8 million, with individuals receiving about $36,000 each. The rest of the fees will cover attorney payments.

Humana did not respond to Becker's requests for comment.