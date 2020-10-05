5 insurers expanding their Medicare Advantage footprint

Here are five commercial health insurers that recently announced expansions of their Medicare Advantage products for the 2021 coverage year:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Email Morgan Haefner at mhaefner@beckershealthcare.com if your company has also expanded Medicare offerings.

1. UnitedHealthcare is expanding its Medicare plans to another 3.2 million Americans across 300 counties for 2021. That's the insurer's largest Medicare expansion in five years.

2. CVS Health's Aetna added 115 new counties to its Medicare Advantage footprint for 2021, making its Medicare plans available to another 1.9 million Americans.

3. Alignment Healthcare is offering 14 new Medicare products in 2021.

4. Cigna will increase its Medicare Advantage reach by 22 percent for 2021. The insurer will sell plans in 369 counties across 23 states.

5. Humana launched several expansions across its Medicare plans, including 69 new Medicare Advantage drug plans that will be available across hundreds of additional counties.

