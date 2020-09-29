BCBS of North Carolina to send $200M in debit cards to members

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is issuing $200 million in debit cards to members to help them buy medication and food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money for the cards comes from federal funds BCBS of North Carolina received from its lawsuit over ACA risk corridor program subsidies. The insurer said remaining funds from the lawsuit will be used to lower 2021 premium rates.

Members in fully insured plans who are under age 65 are eligible for the cards, which will be sent out to 600,000 members between Oct. 19 and Nov. 7. Balances will be between $100 and $500. The cards can be used at retailers like Walmart, CVS Health and Family Dollar to buy over-the-counter drugs, baby care items, vitamins and other items.

