Cigna adds 25,000 physicians to network as Medicare line grows

Cigna is significantly expanding its Medicare Advantage footprint for the 2021 open enrollment period, the insurer said Oct. 1.

Five things to know:

1. Cigna will increase its Medicare Advantage reach by 22 percent for 2021. The insurer will sell plans in 369 counties across 23 states.

2. The insurer will sell its Medicare Advantage plans in five new states for 2021: Ohio, Virginia, Oklahoma, Utah and New Mexico.

3. Accompanying this expansion, Cigna added 25,000 physicians to its network.

4. Cigna will offer a $0 premium plan in every market it participates in. The insurer also expanded its telehealth benefits for Medicare Advantage members. Features include virtual physical therapy services and free access to behavioral health providers through audio and video.

5. Cigna currently serves more than half a million Medicare Advantage members across 18 states and the District of Columbia. It's also growing its ACA exchange business line for 2021.

