Walmart partners with Clover Health for 1st insurance plans: 4 things to know

Walmart is partnering with Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health on its first health insurance plans. They'll be open to half a million people across eight counties in Georgia.

Four things to know:



1. Andrew Toy, president and chief technology officer of Clover Health, said in a press release that the plans will have an "open network" of physicians and hospitals. Members will get access to select Walmart Health centers, as well as in-network access to 31 hospitals and 8,000-plus providers.

2. In July, Walmart said it will open at least six more health clinics in the Atlanta area this year, bringing the company's total number of clinics to at least 12 by year end. In the same month, Walmart started seeking Medicare sales managers and insurance agents for its new entity, Walmart Insurance Services.

3. Clover's proprietary clinical software will support providers in Walmart Health with data, clinical guidelines and machine learning to address patient needs, the companies said.

4. One plan offers a $0 monthly premium, and both have free primary care visits, lab tests, preventive dental exams and annual physicals.

