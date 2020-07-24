Walmart plans to open at least 6 more health clinics in Georgia this year

Walmart plans to open at least six more health clinics in the Atlanta area this year, bringing the company's total number of clinics to at least 12 by year end, according to CNBC.

The health clinics, called Walmart Health, offer primary care, imaging, lab, dental and behavioral health services to consumers at low prices, regardless of insurance.

Walmart Health already has four established clinics, three in Georgia and one in Arkansas.

In addition, Walmart Health plans to open two clinics in Illinois by the end of 2020 and said it would expand into the Florida market next year.

Walmart's new locations in Georgia would be in the cities of Newnan, Fayetteville, McDonough, Cartersville, Marietta and Woodstock, according to CNBC. The cities are all in the greater Atlanta area.

Walmart has been pushing deeper into the healthcare arena in recent months. In addition to the standalone primary care clinics, the organization stepped into the health insurance realm by launching an insurance agency to sell Medicare products. It also joined forces with a startup pharmacy benefit manager, Capital Rx, which offers a cloud-based technology platform offering a real-time look at drugs' unit prices.

In light of the healthcare moves, Morgan Stanley analysts said in mid-July that Walmart is a "sleeping giant to watch" in the industry.

