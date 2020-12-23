4 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are four recent contract agreements or conflicts between payers and providers:

1. Another seven healthcare organizations agreed to share financial risk with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan under a value-based payment initiative called the Blueprint for Affordability.

2. Improved health outcomes for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare patients with Medicare coverage through UnitedHealthcare is the goal of a new ACO launched by the organizations.

3. A contract between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Houston-based CHI St. Luke's Health expired Dec. 16 without a new agreement. The contract termination affected about 65,000 BCBS of Texas members.

4. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is partnering with a provider group that is opening six primary care centers in the state.

