BCBS of Michigan to open 6 primary care clinics through new partnership

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan struck a partnership with a provider group to open six primary care centers, the insurer said Dec. 14.

BCBS of Michigan is working with Dedicated Senior Medical Centers, a subsidiary of ChenMed, on the centers. ChenMed is a Miami-based organization that offers primary care services to seniors.

BCBS of Michigan members with individual Medicare Advantage plans will be able to access services at the centers. Provider payments will be tied to patients' health outcomes.

The centers will be in Michigan's Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and areas surrounding it. The first four Dedicated centers will open in summer 2021.

More articles on payers:

3 Bon Secours hospitals out of Anthem's network after talks fail

Cigna makes 6 leadership changes

Humana to offer own Primary Care First model in 48 states



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.