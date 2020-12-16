65,000 patients to be affected by BCBS of Texas, CHI St. Luke's split

A contract between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Houston-based CHI St. Luke's Health is set to expire Dec. 16 without a new agreement. The contract termination will affect about 65,000 BCBS of Texas members, according to the Houston Chronicle.

News about the split broke in October. Reimbursement rates have continued to be a sticking point in negotiations. Representatives from BCBS of Texas have said CHI St. Luke's is seeking too high of prices for its services. Conversely, CHI St. Luke's leaders have said BCBS of Texas isn't paying the health system enough.

If the organizations fail to reach an agreement, BCBS of Texas members could face higher out-of-pocket costs to access services at CHI St. Luke's.



