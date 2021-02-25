23 payer exec moves in February

The following payer executive changes were announced in February:

1. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield promoted Alicia Berkemeyer to executive vice president and chief health management officer.

2. CenCal Health named Carl Breining compliance and privacy officer.

3. Centene's Oklahoma Complete Health appointed Clay Franklin as plan president and CEO.

4. AvMed selected Robert Hilliard Jr., MD, as senior vice president of population health and CMO.

5. MetroPlusHealth appointed Lesleigh Irish-Underwood as its first chief brand and external relations officer.

6. L.A. Care Health Plan promoted James Kyle, MD, to the new position of medical director for quality, diversity, equity and inclusion.

7. Commonwealth Care Alliance appointed Calder Lynch vice president and chief of staff.

8. Brett Mayfield is Independence's senior vice president and market president of local markets.

9. UnitedHealth Group named Dirk McMahon its new president and COO.

10. Humana Military appointed Alefiyah Mesiwala, MD, its new CMO.

11. CVS Health named Kelly Munson the president of Aetna Medicaid.

12. Community Care of North Carolina appointed Lydia Newman executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

13. Peter Panageas is Independence's senior vice president and market president of national markets.



14. Alignment Healthcare named Rich Powers senior vice president of business development.



15. MetroPlus Health Plan appointed Michelle Reay COO.

16. Rob Scavo is Alignment Healthcare's CIO.

17. Alignment Healthcare picked Chris Schmaltz as COO.



18. Alignment Healthcare appointed Rajesh Shrestha as president of new markets and chief business officer.



19. Independence's Mike Sullivan will take on an expanded leadership role as chief sales officer and president of commercial markets.



20. Jason Treece was promoted to vice president for strategic account management at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

21. HealthPartners named DeLinda Washington senior vice president and chief people officer.

22. Priority Health named Shannon Wilson vice president of state markets east.

23. Sir Andrew Witty is the new CEO of UnitedHealth Group.

