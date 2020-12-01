18 payer exec moves in November

The following payer executives changed their positions in November.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Independence named Peishan Ang vice president of sales enablement.

2. The Health Plan appointed Ken Bryan as chief information officer.



3. Independence appointed Donna Farrell senior vice president of corporate communications.



4. Sutter Health Plus' CEO Brian Fellner resigned.

5. Stephen Fera is now Independence's executive vice president of public affairs.



6. CVS Health named Daniel Finke as the new president of its Aetna healthcare benefits segment.

7. UnitedHealth Group named Matthew Friedrich its executive vice president and chief legal officer.



8. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield named Lou Gianquinto president of Anthem's commercial health plan in Connecticut.



9. Health Care Service Corp. named James Gibbs senior vice president and chief human resources officer.



10. Delta Dental Plans Association named James Hutchison president and CEO.



11. Kimberly Kockler is now Independence's senior vice president of government affairs.

12. Independence named Brian Lobley COO and president of health markets.

13. Karen Lynch, executive vice president of CVS Health's Aetna insurance unit, will succeed Larry Merlo as CVS' president and CEO.



14. UCare hired Pleasant Radford Jr. as health equity officer.



15. CalOptima appointed Richard Sanchez permanent CEO.



16. Anthem named Blair Todt executive vice president and chief legal officer.



17, Molina Healthcare's CFO Tom Tran is retiring.



18. Independence picked Mitch Vidovich to be vice president of government affairs.



More articles on payers:

Cigna leadership used covert tactics to 'blow up' $48B Anthem deal, lawsuit claims

UnitedHealthcare delays coding changes for lab tests

UnitedHealth has new chief legal officer: 3 things to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.