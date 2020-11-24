UnitedHealth has new chief legal officer: 3 things to know

UnitedHealth named Matthew Friedrich its executive vice president and chief legal officer, the healthcare company said Nov. 20.

Three things to know:

1. Effective Jan. 11, Mr. Friedrich will succeed Marianne Short in the role. Ms. Short is retiring after working as UnitedHealth's chief legal officer since 2013.

2. Prior to joining UnitedHealth, Mr. Friedrich served as general counsel, chief corporate affairs officer and secretary at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.



3. Earlier in his career, Mr. Friedrich served 13 years at the U.S. Department of Justice, ending his government service as the acting assistant attorney general of the criminal division.

