15 states where largest insurer has at least 50% of market

Fifteen states in the U.S. have a health insurer that holds at least half of the commercial market, according to an analysis from the American Medical Association.

For the 2020 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with the AMA analyzed market concentration in 384 metropolitan statistical areas, 50 states and the District of Columbia. The researchers used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, a commonly accepted measure of concentration used in federal antitrust cases, to analyze competitiveness.

Here are the 15 states where the largest commercial health insurer holds at least half of the market. The percentage of market share the largest insurer holds is also listed next to each state:

1. Alabama

Share: 86 percent



2. Michigan

Share: 67 percent



3. Hawaii

Share: 66 percent



4. South Carolina

Share: 64 percent



5. Delaware

Share: 64 percent



6. Kentucky

Share: 64 percent



7. Louisiana

Share: 62 percent



8. Illinois

Share: 59 percent



9. Indiana

Share: 56 percent



10. Mississippi

Share: 55 percent



11. North Carolina

Share: 55 percent



12. Oklahoma

Share: 55 percent



13. North Dakota

Share: 54 percent



14. Vermont

Share: 53 percent

15. Alaska

Share: 51 percent



See the list here. View the 10 states with the most concentrated markets here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth posts $3.2B profit in Q3

CVS to cut jobs at Aetna HQ: 3 things to know

The 2021 Medicare plans with 5 stars



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.