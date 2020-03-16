Penn Medicine shares tool for COVID-19 capacity planning

Data scientists at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine created a tool to help hospitals with capacity planning for COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics, or CHIME, uses SIR modeling to estimate how many patients will require hospitalization, intensive care unit beds or mechanical ventilation to help inform hospitals' response strategies.

Hospitals can enter tailored information about their patient population and modify assumptions regarding the virus' spread. Based on this information, the tool projects figures on the hospital's daily census and number of new admissions. Healthcare organizations can then use these predictions to create best- and worst-case scenarios to aid in capacity planning.

Penn Medicine is offering free access to CHIME during the pandemic.

To access the tool, click here.

More articles on patient flow:

Providence St. Joseph considers treating patients in tents amid coronavirus surge

New York hospital shuts down ORs after state inspection

Health systems tap surge tents to screen, treat COVID-19 patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.