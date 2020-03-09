New York hospital shuts down ORs after state inspection

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., shut down four of its operating rooms after a routine inspection by the state health department found unsafe levels of humidity, according to a Mid Hudson News report.

The humidity levels in the operating rooms were too low, which can affect the shelf life of sterile supplies and the functionality of electromedical devices, according to 2015 guidelines agreed upon by several healthcare organizations, including the American Hospital Association and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses.

The hospital is fixing the humidity problem in the affected operating rooms, a spokesperson told Becker's. Work on one of the operating rooms has been completed and is in full use. The hospital is working on permanent fixes for the three other rooms.

"If humidity falls below the guidelines, which is often weather-dependent, we don't use these rooms, and our surgery team works closely with patients and families to effectively communicate any delays or needs to reschedule," according to a statement from the hospital..

More articles on patient flow:

Audit reveals significant discharge delays at UI Hospitals and Clinics

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital to close 2 behavioral health units

Nebraska children's hospital staffing woes halt neurosurgery program



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.