Health systems tap surge tents to screen, treat COVID-19 patients

Hospitals and health systems nationwide are setting up medical tents outside their facilities in preparation for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.

At present, many healthcare organizations are setting up the tents as a precautionary measure in case they need more space to screen and triage patients. For example, York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is erecting tents outside its emergency department entrances that contain testing centers for COVID-19, reports PennLive. Cleveland Clinic is also in the process of setting up tests outside its EDs. The health system said employees will ask patients travel and exposure-rating screening questions before they enter the facilities.

Other health systems plan to use medical tents to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients. Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center is working with its local health department to build a "self-contained, patient triage and assessment system" in case its ED reaches capacity. The tent will have dedicated areas to evaluate and treat COVID-19 patients, reports Morristown Green.

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is already using an isolation tent to house known COVID-19 patients who arrive by ambulance, reports Fox 32 Chicago.

