Oklahoma hospital closed in 2018 will reopen

Pauls Valley (Okla.) Regional Medical Center, which closed in 2018 despite attempts to raise money via GoFundMe, plans to reopen this year, according to local TV station News On 6.

The hospital is owned by the city of Pauls Valley but operated by Southern Plains Medical Group, which has been working on renovations for months.

The medical group said it hopes to buy the hospital within the next month and reopen it in early April.

The medical group has been leasing the facility and operating it as an urgent care business. It will become an emergency room when the hospital opens.

Pauls Valley Regional opted to close its doors in October 2018. It attempted to avoid closure by raising money through GoFundMe and soliciting donations from country music star Toby Keith.

The hospital narrowly avoided closure in September 2018. It raised enough money to cover payroll and overdue costs for employee health benefits for the month. However, after failing to raise enough money throughout October, the Pauls Valley Hospital Trust Authority voted to close the hospital.

