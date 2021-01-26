Baystate to close outpatient center, freestanding ED

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health plans to close its outpatient center and satellite emergency care facility in Ware, Mass., according to MassLive.

Services offered at the Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center will be moved to the nearby Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, Mass., over the next two years.

In June, Baystate will close the Mary Lane Satellite Emergency Facility, which provides 24-hour emergency care. It also will move cancer services to the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care in Springfield in June.

Other services, including rehabilitation, OB-GYN and pediatric care, will relocate to Baystate Wing Hospital.



The outpatient center will officially shut its doors by 2023, according to the report.

More articles on patient flow:

Los Angeles hospital slated to close may stay open during COVID-19 surge

Houston hospital lockout forces physicians to treat patients in parking lot

Tenet's Florida hospital to close maternity ward

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.