Los Angeles hospital slated to close may stay open during COVID-19 surge

Olympia Medical Center in Los Angeles announced in December that it is shutting down March 31, but a recent deal could allow the hospital to stay open to help treat COVID-19 patients, according to Los Angeles Daily News.

The 204-bed hospital was owned by Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services when it announced it was shutting down. The hospital said it would start winding down services this month.

UCLA Health, which recently acquired the hospital, is leasing the property back to Alecto for the rest of the year, city officials told the Los Angeles Daily News. That move could allow the hospital to stay open past its planned closure date and continue to treat COVID-19 patients.

UCLA Health has "provided Alecto with the ability to keep Olympia Medical Center's doors open to help manage the current surge in COVID-19 patients," the system told the Los Angeles Daily News. "Additionally, we are encouraged by the ongoing dialogue between Alecto and L.A. County [Emergency Medical Services], including ensuring the hospital is adequately staffed for services."

Alecto didn't respond to a request for comment from the Los Angeles Daily News.

