Michigan hospital to end EMS services, cut 74 jobs

McLaren Bay Region Hospital, a 404-bed hospital in Bay City, Mich., is ending EMS services and eliminating 74 jobs, but emergency transportation services will move to a new provider, MLive.com reports.

A letter from the hospital to the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics said McLaren Bay Region "has decided to discontinue its emergency medical service operations," and will close its four Bay County EMS locations as a result, according to the report. The letter, from Carolyn Potter, regional vice president of human resources, said the hospital also is eliminating 74 EMT dispatcher and paramedic positions, effective Aug. 29.

The changes are part of a transition to a new emergency transportation services. McLaren Bay Region has been providing these services to Bay County, but Medstar will become the new ambulance provider for the hospital and the surrounding communities, McLaren Bay Region said June 24. Medstar plans to operate from the Bay County EMS locations and offer employment to some of the employees affected by the job cuts, according to the hospital's letter to the union.

"We recognize the commitment of McLaren Bay Region and the EMS employees over the last four decades, and look forward to building on that legacy with expanded services, additional vehicles and new equipment," Kolby Miller, Medstar CEO, said in a news release. "Medstar will also extend its EMT and nationally recognized paramedic education programs into Bay County as part of our training and workforce development initiatives. We look forward to welcoming the personnel from McLaren Bay Region into positions serving Bay County, as well as adding additional shifts and personnel."

Clarence Sevillian, president and CEO of McLaren Bay Region, said in the release: "Transitioning our EMS operations to Medstar will ensure that our team members can continue to provide the best care available to our patients, communities and facilities, while working with best equipment and resources available."

The transition is scheduled for Aug. 30.

More articles on patient flow:

5 hospitals closing departments, units

Baylor Scott & White to close 3 clinics in July

Security guard killed patient, fellow guard during struggle at Indiana hospital, prosecutor says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.