Arkansas hospital halts certain surgeries as 55 employees sick with COVID-19

Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark., is temporarily halting nonemergency surgeries requiring an overnight stay amid an increase in employee and patient COVID-19 infections, according to KY3.

The hospital reported 55 employees had tested positive for the virus as of Nov. 14, including 25 nurses, according to the TV station. That same day, there were 24 COVID-19 patients and three open intensive care unit beds.

Hospital President and CEO Ron Peterson told KY3 the hospital believes the COVID-19 cases are not a result of transmission between employees and patients, but rather that employees are becoming infected during lunch breaks or in the community. He also stressed that the hospital has enough personal protective equipment for workers and said it is a safe environment for patients who need emergency care.

In addition to pausing nonemergency surgeries, Baxter Regional is taking precautions such as restricting visitors.

Read the full report here.

