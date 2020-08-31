Top 10 oncology stories in August

The US News & World Report hospital rankings for cancer care was Becker's top-read cancer story in August.

Here are the 10 most-read stories about oncology for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. 10 best hospitals for cancer care, ranked by US News & World Report

2. US News: The No. 1 hospital for cancer care by state

3. Mission Health removes chemotherapy from rural areas

4. 8 hospitals building, opening cancer centers

5. Novant Health opens $24M cancer institute

6. 7 things to know about oncologists' personal finances

7. US cancer diagnoses dropped 46% in first months of pandemic, study shows

8. Siemens to acquire oncology software developer Varian for $16B

9. 8 oncologists on the move

10. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute opens center for treatment of BRCA-related cancers

