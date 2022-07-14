6 recent cancer partnerships

Six recent oncology-related partnerships formed, advanced or renewed Becker's has covered since June 22:

1. In partnership with Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Amazon has launched an FDA-approved clinical trial for its cancer vaccines.

2. Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network is joining the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Care Collaborative, making it the first hospital outside New England to partner with the cancer center.

3. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center entered a strategic alliance July 6 with Turnstone Biologics, a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies to treat and cure solid tumors.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare inked a deal with McKesson June 23 to enter a joint venture combining the two institutions' cancer research efforts.

5. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Invectys and the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center on June 16 announced they have entered a strategic collaboration to develop a "reliable, compliant and scalable" process for human leukocyte antigen CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors.

6. Grand Rapids-based Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan and OneOncology, a national platform for independent oncology practices, entered a partnership to expand the center's cancer care services, Grand Rapids Business Journal reported in June.