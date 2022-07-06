Christ Hospital joins Dana-Farber collaborative

Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network is joining the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Care Collaborative, WXVU reported July 5.

It is the first hospital outside New England to partner with the cancer center, and the seventh overall. Jennifer Manders, MD, the medical staff president and a surgical oncologist at the Christ Hospital, told WXVU the hospital was looking to join a national collaborative and picked Dana Farber based on "the depths" of collaboration.

"It wasn't just like an advertising thing, this was actually our physicians — and when I say physicians, I mean, clinical staff, researchers, etc. — would have access to everything that they have to offer, whether it's mentoring for physicians, or younger physicians specifically, or collaboration at these types of cancer conferences, or sending our patients information for another opinion," Dr. Manders said.